IDF maps houses of Sarona Market terrorists for demolition

IDF soldiers surveyed overnight Tuesday the residences of the terrorists who committed the shooting attack at the Sarona Market in Tel Aviv in June, 2016, in order to examine the option to demolish them.

The residences were rebuilt without a permit, after they were demolished on August 2016 by IDF troops following the order that was issued by the Commander of the Central Command.

At the moment, the option to demolish the residences again is being examined.

Ido Ben-Ari, Ilana Naveh, Mila Mishayev and Michael Feige were murdered in this shooting attack, and several other civilians were injured.

IDF, ISA and Border Police forces continue to search for the terrorists who committed the shooting attack adjacent to the Ofra Junction.

The searches continue and are mainly taking place in the Binyamin Regional Brigade and include the use of various intelligence capabilities alongside the troops searching the field. Among other things, increased checks are being conducted at the area's entrances and exits.

The IDF will continue in its operation until the terrorists are apprehended.