Police sound "all clear" after Facebook's bomb threat
Reuters|Published:  12.12.18 , 08:39
A bomb threat prompted authorities on Tuesday to evacuate a building at the Silicon Valley headquarters of Facebook Inc, police said, but gave the "all clear" after an hours-long search turned up no sign of a device.

 

The New York Police Department had received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat regarding Facebook's campus in Menlo Park, California, and alerted local authorities at about 4:30 pm, a spokeswoman for the Menlo Park police said.

 

Late on Tuesday, police said the building was secure, however.

 

 


