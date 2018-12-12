Police sound "all clear" after Facebook's bomb threat

A bomb threat prompted authorities on Tuesday to evacuate a building at the Silicon Valley headquarters of Facebook Inc, police said, but gave the "all clear" after an hours-long search turned up no sign of a device.
The New York Police Department had received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat regarding Facebook's campus in Menlo Park, California, and alerted local authorities at about 4:30 pm, a spokeswoman for the Menlo Park police said.
Late on Tuesday, police said the building was secure, however.