Women call for daily strike in protest of domestic violence

Women call for a strike in protest of domestic violence Wednesday, demanding funds for an emergency plan for the prevention of violence against women.

The strike was initiated following the murder of Iman Ahmed Awad, who was stabbed to death in her home in the northern city of Acre on Tuesday.

The protest initiatives are calling for a daily 25 minutes strike that will start at 10:00 am everyday, until their demands are answered.

The demands include the transfer of NIS 250 million for the emergency plan, which was approved a year and a half ago but has yet to be implemented.

The organizers define the strike as the "25th protest," since 25 women were murdered since the beginning of the year.