Netanyahu meets with Italian deputy prime minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Matteo Salvini.
"I want to welcome Mr. Salvini here. He has been a great friend of Israel. You had the opportunity to see the terror tunnels yourself
directly. This is a clear act of aggression of Hezbollah against us and against the norms of the international community. You have a commander in UNIFIL, an Italian commander. We think UNIFIL has to do a stronger job, tougher job, but ultimately it's the responsibility of the international community. They should stop Hezbollah from taking these acts of aggression against Israel," Netanyahu told Salvini.