Netanyahu meets with Italian deputy prime minister
Itamar Eichner|Published:  12.12.18 , 11:57

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Wednesday with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister Matteo Salvini.

 

"I want to welcome Mr. Salvini here. He has been a great friend of Israel. You had the opportunity to see the terror tunnels yourself

directly. This is a clear act of aggression of Hezbollah against us and against the norms of the international community. You have a commander in UNIFIL, an Italian commander. We think UNIFIL has to do a stronger job, tougher job, but ultimately it's the responsibility of the international community. They should stop Hezbollah from taking these acts of aggression against Israel," Netanyahu told Salvini. 

 

 


