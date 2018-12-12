Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Lebanon will form government 'despite obstacles' - foreign minister
Reuters|Published:  12.12.18 , 15:19
Lebanon will definitely form a new government despite the obstacles, its caretaker foreign minister said on Wednesday, after President Michel Aoun intervened in the stalled process and warned of a "catastrophe" if his efforts failed.

 

"Partnership between the president and the prime minister along with the national consensus will certainly lead to the formation of a
new government, despite all obstacles," Gebran Bassil, Aoun's son-in-law and head of the political party he founded, told an investment conference in London.

 

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri, also attending the conference, told reporters, said he was "always optimistic" when asked about the prospects of forming a new government following seven months of political wrangling. In Beirut, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said he was "optimistic for the possibility of a solution soon", according to a member of parliament from his own party.

 


פרסום ראשון: 12.12.18, 15:19
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.