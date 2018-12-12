France's Macron holds emergency security meeting

French President Emmanuel Macron is holding an emergency security meeting at the presidential palace in Paris following Tuesday's attack in the eastern city of Strasbourg that killed at least two and injured about a dozen others.
The defense council is taking place in the presence of top military officials and government members, including the prime minister, interior, defense and foreign affairs ministers.
They will discuss the progress of the investigation and other security measures as the government raised the alert level nationwide and sent police reinforcements to Strasbourg in a manhunt for the suspect.
Interior minister Christophe Castaner was back Wednesday in Paris after travelling to Strasbourg overnight to supervise police operations.