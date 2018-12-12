Channels
Zafit Stream disaster report: no safety regulations in pre-military schools
Adir Yanko|Published:  12.12.18 , 15:55

Former police commissioner Shlomo Aharonishki submitted Wednesday, on behalf of Israel's pre-military academy council,  the conclusions of an investigation into the  Zafit Stream disaster, which claimed the lives of ten pre-military academy students.

 

According to the report, "for years, the ministries of education and security have failed to supervise courses taught in pre-military academies." In addition, according to Aharonishki, pre-military programs do not have safety regulations, and its instructors are inexperienced.

 

 


