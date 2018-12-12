UN chief urges Iran to address missile worries

The UN political chief says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling on Iran "to carefully consider and address" concerns raised by UN member states about its ballistic missile activities.
Rosemary DiCarlo told the UN Security Council Wednesday that Guterres welcomes the reaffirmation of support for the 2015 nuclear deal by the remaining participants following the US withdrawal in May -- Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany and Iran.
She said "it is essential that the plan continues to work for all participants, including by delivering economic tangible benefits to the Iranian people."
DiCarlo said the secretary-general regrets the Trump administration's decision to re-impose sanctions against Iran that it lifted after the 2015 nuclear deal following its withdrawal from the agreement.
She said Guterres believes issues not directly related to the nuclear deal "should be addressed without prejudice to preserving the agreement and its accomplishments."