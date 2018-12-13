Hamas says killing of Barkan terrorist 'proves resistance still exists in West Bank'

Senior Hamas official Husam Badran said Thursday that the terror group was taking care of the terrorists who carried out the attacks in Ofra and Barkan, and were killed on Wednesday night.

"On the anniversary of the establishment of the organization, Hamas sacrificed two of its best shaheeds (martyrs) in the West Bank … Dozens of the organization's senior members were arrested recently, all of which proves that the resistance in the West Bank will continues, until the occupation disappears from our land," he stressed.