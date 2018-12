France: Shooting suspect evades police for 2nd day

French police conducted an intense but ultimately fruitless search Thursday in the Strasbourg neighborhood where a suspected gunman who killed three people and wounded 13 near a popular Christmas market was last seen.

Security forces, including the elite Raid squad, took action in the Neudorf neighborhood based on "supposition only" that 29-year-old

The official, who could not be identified because he was not authorized to disclose details of the investigation, said reports of a person seen moving through gardens prompted police to response, but they did not turn up anything after about two hours.