France: Shooting suspect evades police for 2nd day

French police conducted an intense but ultimately fruitless search Thursday in the Strasbourg neighborhood where a suspected gunman who killed three people and wounded 13 near a popular Christmas market was last seen.
Security forces, including the elite Raid squad, took action in the Neudorf neighborhood based on "supposition only" that 29-year-old
suspect Cherif Chekatt could have been hiding in a building nearby two days after the attack, a French police official said. Chekatt grew up in Neudorf, just south of the city center.
The official, who could not be identified because he was not authorized to disclose details of the investigation, said reports of a person seen moving through gardens prompted police to response, but they did not turn up anything after about two hours.