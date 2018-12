An Arab bus driver working for Kavim bus company was attacked by two young Jewish men in Modi'in Illit Friday.

The driver was lightly wounded and was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem with a fracture in his ribs and eye socket.

According to the driver, a resident of Shuafat refugee camp, two young Jews beat him after they noticed he was an Arab.

The police launched an investigation into the incident.