Thousands of French 'yellow vests' protest for fifth Saturday

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of French cities on Saturday in the fifth weekend of nationwide demonstrations against Emmanuel Macron's government, despite calls to hold off after a gun attack in Strasbourg earlier this week.
In Paris, police were out in force to contain possible outbursts of violence. But several major stores, such as the Galeries Lafayette, were open to welcome Christmas shoppers.
Numbers were down compared to Saturday last week.
Teargas was fired at small groups of protesters in brief clashes with riot police near the Champs-Elysees.