IDF tracks down gun used in deadly attack on West Bank bus stop
Ynet|Published:  12.17.18 , 12:48

The IDF has located the Kalashnikov rifle and magazine used in the West Bank shooting attack last Thursday that left two soldiers dead and a third fighting for his life. A civilian woman was also seriously wounded in the attack.  

 

A weapon stolen from one of the two soldiers killed in the attack was also recovered.

  

The attack—a drive-by shooting

on Route 60, a central artery that runs through the West Bank—occurred at around 11:15am on Thursday, some 5km south of the West Bank settlement of Ofra, at a bus stop next to the Giv'at Asaf outpost.

 

The attack claimed the lives of combat soldiers Corporal Yosef Cohen, aged 19, and 20-year-old Sergeant Yovel Moryosef. Both were posthumously promoted.

 


