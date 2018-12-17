IDF tracks down gun used in deadly attack on West Bank bus stop

The IDF has located the Kalashnikov rifle and magazine used in the West Bank shooting attack last Thursday that left two soldiers dead and a third fighting for his life. A civilian woman was also seriously wounded in the attack.
A weapon stolen from one of the two soldiers killed in the attack was also recovered.
The attack—a drive-by shooting
on Route 60, a central artery that runs through the West Bank—occurred at around 11:15am on Thursday, some 5km south of the West Bank settlement of Ofra, at a bus stop next to the Giv'at Asaf outpost.
The attack claimed the lives of combat soldiers Corporal Yosef Cohen, aged 19, and 20-year-old Sergeant Yovel Moryosef. Both were posthumously promoted.