IDF tracks down gun used in deadly attack on West Bank bus stop

The IDF has located the Kalashnikov rifle and magazine used in the West Bank shooting attack last Thursday that left two soldiers dead and a third fighting for his life. A civilian woman was also seriously wounded in the attack.

A weapon stolen from one of the two soldiers killed in the attack was also recovered.

The attack—a drive-by shooting

The attack claimed the lives of combat soldiers Corporal Yosef Cohen, aged 19, and 20-year-old Sergeant Yovel Moryosef. Both were posthumously promoted.