UN, Palestinians launch aid appeal after funding cuts

RAMALLAH - The United Nations and the Palestinian Authority appealed on Monday for $350 million in aid for Palestinians next year, saying much more was needed but they had to be realistic after a year of funding cuts.

The 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan focused on Palestinians most in need of food, healthcare, shelter, water and sanitation, said Jamie McGoldrick, the UN humanitarian coordinator in the Gaza Strip, West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Donations were down in many areas around the world, he said. But local aid work took a particularly hard hit this year when the United States ended funding for the UN agency that helps 5 million Palestinian refugees.