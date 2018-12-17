Tension as Israel rolls out barbed wire on Lebanon border

BEIRUT -- Lebanese soldiers went on alert Monday after Israeli troops rolled out barbed wire along the border, as tensions remained high two weeks after Israel launched an operation to identify and destroy Hezbollah tunnels.

A video circulating on social media showed Lebanese soldiers protesting and calling UN peacekeepers to tell Israeli troops standing nearby to push the wire several meters back behind the blue line demarcating the frontier between the two countries, which are technically still at war.

Andrea Tenenti, a spokesman for the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon known as UNIFIL said that after reports of a "standoff" between Lebanese and Israeli troops along the blue line, "UNIFIL troops were deployed in the area to defuse the situation, prevent misunderstandings and maintain stability."

"The situation in the area is now calm and our troops are on the ground," Tenenti said.