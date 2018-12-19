Netanyahu: Hezbollah shut precision missile plants, arsenal limited

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Hezbollah has "at most, a few dozen" precision-guided missiles, having shut down factories for converting such weapons in Lebanon after Israel exposed them in September.

"Those sites near the Beirut airport, the underground sites for precision conversion of missiles, which IDF intelligence gave me, to expose, those sites were closed," he told an economic conference. "They are trying to open other sites. But through these measures we are denying them precision arms."