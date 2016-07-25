Brussels Jewish museum shooting suspect appears in court

A man accused of shooting dead four people at a Jewish museum in Belgium in 2014 after fighting alongside extremists in Syria appeared in court Thursday amid high security, as preparations began for his trial next month.
French national Mehdi Nemmouche, 33, is accused of "terrorist murder" for gunning down the four with a handgun and an assault rifle in the Brussels Jewish museum in May 2014. His alleged accomplice, Nacer Bendrer, 30, also appeared in court.
Nemmouche has said he was involved but did not carry out the killings.