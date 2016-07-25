Trump defends withdrawal of US troops from Syria

US President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his decision to declare victory over Islamic State and completely withdraw US troops from Syria, saying he was fulfilling a promise from his presidential campaign.
"Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I've been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, Syria and others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there work. Time to come home and rebuild," he wrote on Twitter.