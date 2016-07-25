Channels
Trump defends withdrawal of US troops from Syria
Reuters|Published:  12.20.18 , 14:12
US President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his decision to declare victory over Islamic State and completely withdraw US troops from Syria, saying he was fulfilling a promise from his presidential campaign.

 

"Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I've been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, Syria and others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there work. Time to come home and rebuild," he wrote on Twitter.

 


