Putin issues sinister warning on rising nuclear war threat

The world is facing a rising threat of a nuclear war because of the US pullout from arms control treaties and its destabilizing military plans, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday
Speaking at his annual news conference, Putin warned that "it could lead to the destruction. of civilization as a whole and maybe even our planet."
The Russian leader added that even though a nuclear conflict now seems impossible to most, the danger is close and real.
"We are witnessing the breakup of the arms control system," he said.