Suspects in Scandinavians' murder in Morocco pledged allegiance to Islamic State
Reuters|Published:  12.20.18 , 22:13
Morocco's general prosecutor on Thursday confirmed the authenticity of a video in which the four suspects in the murder of two Scandinavian women pledged allegiance to Islamic State and its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

 

In the video, which was shared on social media, the suspects threatened to carry out attacks, the general prosecutor said in a statement.

 

Investigations by Morocco's Central Bureau for Judicial Investigation also showed that the video was made last week before the killing of the two women.

 


