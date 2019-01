The US envoy for Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, cautioned socialist President Nicolas Maduro that acting against self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaido would be an "extremely foolish move."

Speaking on Wednesday, days after being named the US point person for Venezuela by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Abrams said the United States would keep up pressure on Maduro to step down by applying further sanctions and searching for assets such as bank accounts and gold holdings.