Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Lebanese leaders agree new government
Reuters|Published:  01.31.19 , 18:35

BEIRUT - Lebanese leaders reached a deal on Thursday to establish a new national unity government, three political sources from different factions said, a step that will end nine months of political wrangling over how to share out cabinet portfolios.

 

It will be the third government led by Saad al-Hariri, who has vowed to carry out economic reforms needed to put the public finances on a sustainable path and to unlock billions in funding to boost low growth.

 

The government will be announced on Thursday, the sources said.

 


פרסום ראשון: 01.31.19, 18:35
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.