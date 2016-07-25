U.S. envoy calls for full list of North Korean weapons programs

WASHINGTON - The U.S. special envoy for North Korea called on Thursday for North Korea to provide a comprehensive declaration of its nuclear and missile programs and warned that Washington has "contingencies" if the diplomatic process with Pyongyang failed.
In excerpts of a speech he will deliver in Palo Alto, California, Stephen Biegun said Washington must reach a deal with North Korea on
expert access and monitoring mechanisms of key nuclear and missile sites and "ultimately ensure removal or destruction of stockpiles of fissile material, weapons, missiles, launchers and other weapons of mass destruction."
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday that North Korean had agreed a second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and its leader Kim Jong Un would be held at the end of February "some place in Asia."