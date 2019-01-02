Channels
Iran starts marking 40th anniversary of Islamic Revolution
AP|Published:  02.01.19 , 12:42

Iran on Friday started celebrating the 40th anniversary of the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the US.-backed shah, overturned 2,500 years of monarchical rule and brought hard-line Shiite clerics to power.

 

The climactic events that year in Iran -- where footage of revolutionaries in the streets gave way to black-and-white images of blindfolded American hostages in the US Embassy hostage crisis months later -- not only changed Iran's history but also helped shape today's Middle East.

 


