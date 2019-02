Pop star Netta Barzilai, winner of the 2018 Eurovision song contest, released a new single Friday which she says reflects the highs and lows in the year since her shock victory shook up her life.

Barzilai, 26, spoke to The Associated Press ahead of the release of her new song "Bassa Sababa." She says the song, Hebrew/Arabic slang for "Bummer, that's cool," speaks to the thrills and challenges of her past year.