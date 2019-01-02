6.6 quake hits Mexico; no reports of death or serious injury

A strong earthquake jolted southern Mexico on Friday, rattling nerves and swaying tall buildings hundreds of miles away in the capital, but there were no reports of serious damage, injuries or deaths.

The US Geological Survey reported that the quake had a magnitude of 6.6. It was centered about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the city of Tapachula in Chiapas state and struck at a depth of 40 miles (68 kilometers).

Chiapas civil defense official Arturo Barrientos told The Associated Press that there were no reports of serious damage and authorities were monitoring the situation.