Iran's Rouhani slams "hegemonic" U.S. over Venezuela

DUBAI - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday accused the United States of seeking "world hegemony" and denounced Washington for trying to topple Tehran's ally, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, state media reported.

"The Americans are basically against all popular revolutions and independent countries and seek world hegemony by suppressing them," Rouhani

Iran, under pressure from sanctions reimposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, has voiced support for Maduro who faces demands from the United States to step down. Russia, China, and Turkey have also backed Maduro.