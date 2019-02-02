Lebanon's new Cabinet vows to face economic challenges

BEIRUT -- Lebanon's new Cabinet held its first meeting Saturday and the country's leaders vowed to deal swiftly with the political and economic challenges the country faces, while playing down the militant Hezbollah group's takeover of the health ministry.

The comments came a day after Washington expressed concerns about Hezbollah naming a health minister and two other posts in Lebanon's Cabinet, and called on the new government to ensure that group is not supported by the ministries' resources.

The new Cabinet was announced Thursday night, breaking a nine-month deadlock that had deepened Lebanon's economic woes.