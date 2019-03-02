Acre mosque prayer caller fired over photos in bodybuilder outfit

A prayer caller at a mosque in the Israeli city of Acre is appealing for his job back after being fired over photos posted online of him in a revealing outfit at a bodybuilding contest.

Ibrahim al-Masri said he lost his job as chief muezzin of the Al-Jazzar Mosque after local officials came upon the photos of him at the state bodybuilding championship in 2017.

"Each sport has a specific type of clothing. Football has its own, tennis has its own, swimming has its own. Same thing for bodybuilding," Masri said, referring to the wire-thin briefs competitors typically wear.

"I never dreamed this would happen. Because I know that Israel is a democratic country, and if someone makes a mistake, they can fix it," Masri said. "But to fix a mistake with another mistake? It's not right."