Trump rejects meeting Maduro, says sending U.S. troops to Venezuela 'an option'

WASHINGTON/CARACAS - U.S. President Donald Trump said that sending the military to Venezuela was "an option" as Western nations boost pressure on socialist leader Nicolas Maduro to hand over power to opposition leader and self-proclaimed President Juan Guaido.

The United States, Canada and several Latin American countries have disavowed Maduro over his disputed re-election last year and recognize Guaido as the rightful leader of the economically troubled OPEC nation.

Maduro however still maintains the powerful backing of Russia, China and Turkey, whose foreign minister said on Sunday that Western meddling was fueling Venezuela's troubles and punishing millions of its people.

In an interview with CBS on Sunday, Trump reiterated that military intervention was a possibility.

"Certainly, it's something that's on the - it's an option," Trump said, adding that Maduro requested a meeting months ago.

"I've turned it down because we're very far along in the process," he said on a CBS "Face the Nation" interview. "So, I think the process is playing out - very, very big tremendous protests."