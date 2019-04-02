Channels
EU states 'will acknowledge' Guaido as Venezuela's interim president
Reuters|Published:  02.04.19 , 13:38
European Union states "will acknowledge" Venezuela's National Assembly head Juan Guaido as interim president, a draft statement said on Monday.

 

EU states have been sparring for days on how to address the situation of Venezuela. Eight countries have recognized Guaido after expiry of a deadline set for Nicolas Maduro to call a new election.

 

But other EU states have been more cautious, worried about setting a precedent of recognizing a self-proclaimed leader.

 

The draft EU statement hence makes it clear that any such recognition is a national prerogative, rather than an EU one. It will become the EU's official position if none of the 28 member states raise formal objections by 1200 GMT.

 


