UN report: N.Korea trying to protect nuclear, missile capabilities

North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs remain intact and the country is working to make sure those capabilities cannot be destroyed by any military strikes, according to a confidential report by UN sanctions monitors.
The report to a 15-member UN Security Council sanctions committee, seen by Reuters on Monday, comes ahead of a second planned summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this month. They initially met in June 2018 and Kim pledged to work toward denuclearization.