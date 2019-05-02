Iran criticizes Greece, Italy for not buying its oil despite US waivers

Iran's oil minister on Tuesday criticized Greece and Italy for not buying its oil despite US waivers and said they had not offered Tehran any explanation for their decision.
The United States granted the two countries exemptions along with six others—Turkey, China, India, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan—allowing them to temporarily continue buying Iranian oil as Washington reimposed sanctions on Iran's banking and energy sectors.
"No European country is buying oil from Iran except Turkey," Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.