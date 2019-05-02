US general warns of post-withdrawal threat in Syria from Islamic State

A top US general warned on Tuesday that Islamic State would pose an enduring threat following a planned US withdrawal from Syria, saying the militant group retained leaders, fighters, facilitators and resources that will fuel a menacing insurgency.
The remarks by US General Joseph Votel, head of the US military's Central Command, represent the latest warning by current and former US officials about the risk of a resurgence by Islamic State following a planned US withdrawal from Syria ordered in December by President Donald Trump.