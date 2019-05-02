US general says wasn't consulted on Trump's Syria pullout order

The US military commander overseeing American troops in the Middle East told a Senate hearing on Tuesday that he was not consulted ahead of President Donald Trump's surprise decision in December to pull US troops out of Syria.
"I was not consulted," said US General Joseph Votel, head of the US military's Central Command, while acknowledging Trump had publicly expressed a desire to leave Syria at some point.
The disclosure came as Votel warned about an enduring threat from the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq that will persist following a US withdrawal.