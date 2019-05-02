Austrian President: Zero tolerance for anti-Semitism

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who is currently visiting in Israel, spoke about Austria and Israel's tight relations during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

"Austria and Israel have a strong bond since 1948, when we voted in favor of the establishment of the State of Israel," he said.

"On Monday, I visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial Museum. What happened in the Holocaust is inconceivable,and Austria will remain committed to act with zero tolerance against anti-Semitism," Van der Bellen said.