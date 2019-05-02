Lebanon's new govt. to stay out of Syria and other conflicts

Lebanon's new government said on Tuesday it will stick with existing policy of keeping out of regional conflicts like Syria after talks to set policy.

Lebanon declared a principle of "disassociation" in 2012 to keep the deeply-divided state formally out of complex regional disputes such as the lengthy war in neighboring Syria.

Washington had urged it to uphold that after the Iran-backed Hezbollah group gained more influence with another seat in cabinet. Despite the disassociation policy, the heavily armed Hezbollah has for years been fighting in Syria alongside President Bashar Assad.