Lebanon's new govt. to stay out of Syria and other conflicts
Reuters|Published:  02.05.19 , 20:53
Lebanon's new government said on Tuesday it will stick with existing policy of keeping out of regional conflicts like Syria after talks to set policy.

 

Lebanon declared a principle of "disassociation" in 2012 to keep the deeply-divided state formally out of complex regional disputes such as the lengthy war in neighboring Syria.

 

Washington had urged it to uphold that after the Iran-backed Hezbollah group gained more influence with another seat in cabinet. Despite the disassociation policy, the heavily armed Hezbollah has for years been fighting in Syria alongside President Bashar Assad.

 


