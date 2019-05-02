Channels
UN experts: North Korea nukes intact, dispersing missiles
AP|Published:  02.05.19 , 22:00

UN experts say North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs "remain intact" and it is dispersing its missile assembly and testing to prevent "decapitation" strikes.

 

The experts' report to the UN Security Council, seen Tuesday by The Associated Press, says North Korea also continues to defy UN sanctions, including through "a massive increase" in illegal ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products and coal.

 

The experts said it's also violating an arms embargo, a ban on luxury goods and financial sanctions. They said they investigated "cyberattacks against multiple member states to evade financial sanctions."

 


