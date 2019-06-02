Trump says to meet North Korea's Kim in Vietnam in late February

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would hold his second meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Vietnam on February 27-28, while giving himself credit for averting a major war on the Korean Peninsula.
In his annual State of the Union address to Congress, Trump said much work remained to be done in the push for peace with North Korea, but cited the halt in its nuclear testing and no new missile launches in 15 months as proof of progress.
"If I had not been elected president of the United States, we would right now, in my opinion, be in a major war with North Korea," Trump said in his address.