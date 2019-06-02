Channels
US Senate passes pro-Israel bill, measure also rebukes Trump
Reuters|Published:  02.06.19 , 08:31
The US Senate passed a Mideast policy bill on Tuesday including a measure that would allow states to penalize businesses that take part in boycotts of Israel and an amendment that breaks with President Donald Trump by opposing any plans for an abrupt withdrawal of troops from Syria.

 

The Senate backed the Strengthening America's Security in the Middle East Act by a lopsided 77-23 on Tuesday, hours before Trump was to deliver his annual State of the Union speech discussing his policies for the year.

 


