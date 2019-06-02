Palestinians 'encouraged' by Gantz's settlement remarks

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman gave a cautious welcome on Wednesday to remarks by former IDF chief and Israel Resilience Party leader Benny Gantz suggesting openness to a future removal of Jewish settlements from the West Bank.
“It’s encouraging, if he succeeds and he sticks to this opinion,” Nabil Abu Rdeineh told Reuters after Gantz, discussing accommodation with the Palestinians, told Yedioth Ahronoth that he opposed dominating another people and suggested Israel might repeat its 2005 removal of Gaza settlers.