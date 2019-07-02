Trump says nearly all IS territory reclaimed

President Donald Trump said Wednesday he expects to be able to announce next week that the US and coalition partners have reclaimed 100 percent of the Islamic State caliphate.
Trump said that the US military will be giving him official notice very soon that 100 percent of the territory once held by ISIS has been
retaken in Iraq and Syria.
US officials say ISIS has lost 99.5 percent of its territory and is holding on to fewer than 5 square kilometers (2 square miles) in Syria, or less than 2 square miles, in the villages of the Middle Euphrates River Valley, where the bulk of the fighters are concentrated.