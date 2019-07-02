US blocks UN statement on Hebron monitors

UNITED NATIONS - The United States blocked a draft United Nations Security Council statement on Wednesday that would have expressed regret at Israel's decision to eject a foreign observer force from the flashpoint Palestinian city of Hebron, diplomats said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week he would not renew the mandate of the Temporary International Presence in Hebron (TIPH), accusing the observers of unspecified anti-Israel activity.

Norway, which has headed the multi-country observer mission for the past 22 years, said: "The one-sided Israeli decision can mean that the implementation of an important part of the Oslo accords is discontinued."

The 15-member U.N. Security Council discussed Israel's decision behind closed doors on Wednesday at the request of Kuwait and Indonesia, which also drafted the statement. Such a statement has to be agreed by consensus.

UN diplomats said the United States did not believe a council statement on the issue was appropriate.