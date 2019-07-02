Khamenei: Large number of Iranian prisoners to be pardoned for revolution anniversary

A large number of prisoners in Iran will be pardoned on Thursday in honour of the 40th anniversary of the revolution that toppled the US-backed Shah, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on his Twitter account.
The number of prisoners that will be pardoned by Khamenei was not announced, but Iranian media earlier said around 50,000 prisoners will enjoy "the Islamic clemency".
The country is holding official celebrations for the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution that will culminate next Monday in a nationwide rally.