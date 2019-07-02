Study shows Australia will easily meet Paris climate accord target

Australia is on track to meet its carbon emissions target under the Paris Climate accord well before 2030, thanks to increasing growth in wind and solar power, a study has found, contradicting a report last month calling for sharper emissions cuts.
With several big wind and solar farms opening over the past year and rapidly growing installation of rooftop solar panels, Australia is adopting renewable energy faster per capita than the rest of the world, said a study published by Australian National University (ANU) researchers on Friday.
The pipeline of new wind and solar systems is averaging about 6.3 gigawatts (GW) a year, the study showed.