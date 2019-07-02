Iran reveals missile, shows off underground factory

Iran's Revolutionary Guards inaugurated a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,000 km (621 miles), the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Thursday, ignoring Western demands that Tehran halt its missile programme.
Fars published pictures of an underground missile factory called "underground city", saying the "Dezful" missile was a version of the Zolfaghar missile that has a 700 km range and a 450 kg (992 lb) warhead.
Iran says it has missiles with the range of up to 2,000 km, which puts Israel and US military bases in the region within reach.