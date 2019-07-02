Channels
Weather:
  
Ynetnews on Twitter Ynetnews on Facebook

Report: Trump-Kim summit venue shows possibility of moving beyond conflict
Reuters|Published:  02.07.19 , 23:12
The choice of Vietnam as the venue for a second US-North Korea summit this month shows the possibility of moving beyond conflict and division toward a thriving partnership, US State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said on Thursday.

 

Palladino told a news briefing that US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was in Pyongyang to prepare the February 27-28 summit and seeking further progress on commitments made at the first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June.

 


פרסום ראשון: 02.07.19, 23:12
    |
    • |
  • RSS
    • |
  • About
    • |
  • Contact us
    • |
  • Privacy Policy
    • |
  • Terms of use
    • |
  • Advertise with us
    • |
  • Site Map

Site developed by     Copyright © Yedioth Internet. All rights reserved.