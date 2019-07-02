Report: Trump-Kim summit venue shows possibility of moving beyond conflict

The choice of Vietnam as the venue for a second US-North Korea summit this month shows the possibility of moving beyond conflict and division toward a thriving partnership, US State Department spokesman Robert Palladino said on Thursday.
Palladino told a news briefing that US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun was in Pyongyang to prepare the February 27-28 summit and seeking further progress on commitments made at the first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June.