Trump adviser Kushner traveling to Middle East to brief on economic part of peace plan
Reuters |Published:  02.07.19 , 23:50
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will travel to at least five Arab countries in late February to brief diplomats on the economic portion of a long-awaited US peace proposal for the Middle East and seek their support, officials said on Thursday.

 

Kushner, who is the president's influential son-in-law, and Trump's Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, plan stops in Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar on their week-long trip, two senior White House officials said. They may add two other countries to their itinerary.

 


