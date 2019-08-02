Channels
Palestinian presence at Mideast meeting not a negotiation -US official
Reuters|Published:  02.08.19 , 20:24
WASHINGTON - Palestinian officials have been invited to a U.S. conference on the Middle East hosted by Poland next week where White House senior adviser Jared Kushner will discuss plans for peace between the Palestinians and Israelis, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

 

The senior administration official told reporters the event was "not a negotiation but a discussion" on Middle East peace.

 

"As noted we have asked the Palestinian Authority to send representatives to this event," the official said.

 

Kushner, who is U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, will also take part, the official said, and he "will discuss the administration's efforts to advance peace between Israel and the Palestinians and also take questions from the audience."

 


