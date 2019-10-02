Channels
Netanyahu says law on deducting terrorists' salaries to be implemented soon
Published:  02.10.19 , 14:31

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyhau said Sunday during a weekly cabinet meeting that the law on terrorists' salaries deduction will be implemeted in the near future.

 

"By the end of the week, the staff work necessary for implementing the law on deducting terrorists' salaries will be completed. Next Sunday I will convene the Security Cabinet and we will approve the necessary decision to deduct the funds. Let nobody doubt, the funds will be deducted, at the start of next week," said the prime minister.

 


